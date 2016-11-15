Home /
2 people hurt in Little Rock shooting, police say
Little Rock police are on the scene of a shooting in which two people were struck Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The department wrote on Twitter about 1:20 p.m. that officers and a public affairs spokesman were at 815 E. Capitol Ave.
No further information is available at this time.
An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
