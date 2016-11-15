Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 1:28 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

2 people hurt in Little Rock shooting, police say

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.

two-people-were-shot-tuesday-afternoon-at-815-e-capitol-ave-police-said

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at 815 E. Capitol Ave., police said.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police are on the scene of a shooting in which two people were struck Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The department wrote on Twitter about 1:20 p.m. that officers and a public affairs spokesman were at 815 E. Capitol Ave.

No further information is available at this time.

An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 2 people hurt in Little Rock shooting, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online