Arkansas-based trucking company settles discrimination case with Sikhs

LOS ANGELES — An Arkansas-based trucking company has agreed to pay $260,000 to settle discrimination complaints by four Sikh drivers who were denied jobs for refusing to take drug tests that would have violated their religious beliefs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. reached the settlement being announced Tuesday with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the agreement provided to The Associated Press.

The trucking company required three men to clip their hair for drug samples and required a fourth to remove his turban before providing a urine sample, said The Sikh Coalition, which represented the men and shared the agreement.

The four California men were not offered testing alternatives and were denied jobs when they refused to submit to the tests.

Observant Sikhs never cut their hair and wear turbans in public at all times, said Harsimran Kaur, the group's legal director. It is considered shameful and humiliating to remove a turban in public.

"It's absolutely a challenge for observant Sikhs to maintain unshorn hair," Kaur said Monday. "The importance of this settlement is that it sends a message to employers that even drug testing regimens do not fall outside the purview of the federal anti-discrimination law. Employers can't proffer safety as a blanket justification to discriminate."

J.B. Hunt agreed to revise its anti-discrimination policies and provide training on accommodating religious beliefs, according to the agreement.

The Arkansas-based company chose not to comment, according to attorney Kevin Lilly, who represented the company in the matter.

The EEOC wouldn't comment Monday, a spokeswoman said.