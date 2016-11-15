Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 1:27 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas boy, 9, dies in house fire

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.

EL DORADO — The El Dorado Fire Department says a 9-year-old boy has died in a house fire.

Firefighters say they responded to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, on Monday afternoon. The El Dorado News-Times reported that the boy was found in the residence where he lived with his grandparents. Fire Chief Chad Mosby said the boy was home alone when the fire started.

According to Mosby, the cause of the fire hasn't been determined but appears to have started in an area between one of the bedrooms and possibly the bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas boy, 9, dies in house fire

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online