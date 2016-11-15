Arkansas boy, 9, dies in house fire

EL DORADO — The El Dorado Fire Department says a 9-year-old boy has died in a house fire.

Firefighters say they responded to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, on Monday afternoon. The El Dorado News-Times reported that the boy was found in the residence where he lived with his grandparents. Fire Chief Chad Mosby said the boy was home alone when the fire started.

According to Mosby, the cause of the fire hasn't been determined but appears to have started in an area between one of the bedrooms and possibly the bathroom.