Arkansas man arrested on charge of Internet stalking of child
This article was published today at 12:22 p.m.
A Helena-West Helena man faces a charge of Internet stalking of a child after communicating with an undercover investigator he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, authorities say.
The Faulkner County sheriff’s office said it began communicating with Ronald Jesse Kelley, 43, on Oct. 19 after finding a “suspicious online advertisement allegedly placed by Kelley.”
Kelley reportedly made arrangements to meet with the undercover officer at a predetermined location in Conway for the purpose of sex, according to authorities.
When Kelley arrived Oct. 21, the sheriff's office arrested him on charges of Internet stalking of a child and possession of a controlled substance after finding suspected marijuana in his vehicle.
Also found in his vehicle were a semi-automatic handgun, a cellphone, a laptop computer, electronic storage devices, a tablet, unknown prescription pills and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Kelley was released from the Faulkner County jail Oct. 24 on $50,000 bail, records show. He has a pretrial hearing set for Jan. 9.
