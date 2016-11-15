Arkansas pedestrian dies after being hit on highway, police say

An Arkansas pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway near Trumann Monday, authorities said.

A 2004 Chevrolet was heading south on Arkansas 69 near Cash Road in Poinsett County around 5:25 p.m. when the vehicle hit 45-year-old Richard Timbs of Trumann, who was in the road at the time, Arkansas State Police said.

Timbs was taken to The Med Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, and no one else was injured, state police said.

Timbs' death marks the 471st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.