VIDEO: Arkansas 'whiz kid' wins $250,000 on 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'
This article was published today at 5:46 p.m.
A National Geographic Bee finalist from Northwest Arkansas won $250,000 on an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire that aired Tuesday during the show’s Whiz Kids Week.
Sojas Wagle, 14, of Springdale decided to walk away with the money when presented with the $500,000 question, according to a news release.
His final question was: "Speaking in terms of total geographic area, which of these statements is true?"
The correct answer among four possible options: Brazil is larger than Australia.
Wagle, a student at Har-Ber High School, became the second solo contestant to make it up to that level of questions this season, said Bridget Osterhaus, a spokesman for Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution.
In 2015, Wagle placed third in the 2015 National Geographic Bee in Washington and received a $10,000 college scholarship, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
He also is a former winner of the Arkansas Geographic Bee, held in Conway.
