RAZORBACKS REPORT: Comfort still key for Allen

FAYETTEVILLE -- A season full of hits might be taking a toll on Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen heading into Saturday night's game at Mississippi State.

Praised for his ability to keep his eyes downfield with the rush bearing down on him much of the season, Allen might be taking more of a peek at defenders since suffering a knee injury at Auburn on Oct. 22.

"A little bit of the pass rush thing, I think that's been the big thing," Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said Monday when discussing Allen's performances in the past couple of games, including in last Saturday's 38-10 loss to No. 24 LSU. "He's been a little antsy, and when you're antsy, sometimes you'll make decisions too quickly or you'll get off receivers too quickly.

"I think that's what he did a little bit Saturday night. We've got to get back to being comfortable, being confident, being poised."

Allen completed 15 of 31 passes for 210 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in Saturday's loss. It marked Allen's first game in 10 starts in which he completed less than 50 percent of his passes and his second-lowest pass efficiency rating, 103.03.

Allen shouldered the blame Saturday, saying he'd have to take a long, hard look in the mirror to figure out what was going on.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema rationalized Allen's latest showings by saying, "Well, he's [10] games in as a starter in the SEC. We want to continue to help him get better and he's going to do that.

"Last week he had a really good week of practice, and as things unfolded, you know we were down 21 points again, and I think that had an impact on his psyche as well, that he had to do some things he didn't need to do."

Bielema added that Allen had maintained a strong touchdown-to-interception ratio until throwing four interceptions against two touchdowns in the past three games.

"I think the same reason we put him in the position is the same reason we believe he's going to come out of it," Bielema said.

'Not acceptable'

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema dove right into the heart of the matter for Saturday's loss to LSU during the opening remarks at his weekly news conference Monday.

"To come out and do what we did is obviously not acceptable and can't be tolerated," Bielema said. "I think our message yesterday was everybody had to take a step forward, starting with me as a head coach, and everybody else, just to expect higher expectations and deliver them on Saturdays.

"I didn't think anybody was dogging it or anybody loafing or anybody had a bad attitude."

Injury report

Bret Bielema said safety De'Andre Coley is expected to return to practice today or Wednesday after being knocked out in the third quarter against LSU.

Coley knocked himself out with a huge hit on running back Derrius Guice late in the quarter. He was down on the turf for a while before receiving an ovation as he walked off the field.

"He was trying to get back in the game ... but obviously we kept him out until we could get full status on him," Bielema said.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim left the stadium with a walking boot on his right foot Saturday, but Bielema said he shouldn't have a problem being game ready this week.

Bielema also praised left guard Hjalte Froholdt getting ready to play against LSU after suffering a sprained ankle against Florida the previous week.

Bielema added that he didn't think left guard Hjalte Froholdt would be ready by Saturday, but "he did a tremendous job during the course of the week to get back," and played against LSU.

The timetable for the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw (foot) now appears to be for bowl practices, Bielema said.

"I'm kind of reserved to the thought that if we can get him going in our bowl preparation," he said.

Out of sync

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said his unit was simply out of sync in the loss to LSU.

"It was like we'd have a play blocked in the run game and we'd miss a cut," he said. "Then we'd have protection and we'd throw the ball early or to the wrong guy. We'd have a guy wide open and we wouldn't get good protection.

"I'm not making excuses, that's just the way it happened Saturday night. We were out of sync. I think some of the [cornerbacks] and some of the DBs, yes, has a little bit to do with that. But, again, I think we did our fair share and we got guys open enough. There were times we had guys open and couldn't get them the ball, and there were times they did a nice job of coverage and we had other things to go to."

Inconsistent

Arkansas gave up 547 total yards and 390 rushing yards to LSU. Five Arkansas opponents this season have gained 500 or more yards against the Razorbacks.

"We've got to get better," defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "We can't have a performance like that. There were some opportunities we left out on the field we certainly didn't take advantage of and they did. We were inconsistent and we have to find a way to be more consistent and play better this coming week."

Sad seniors

Bret Bielema said he felt bad for Arkansas' 19 seniors who endured a lopsided loss to LSU on their senior night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"These guys have been through a lot," Bielema said. "I think the part on Sunday that was really more aggravating for me than anything was to have those seniors' final memory in that stadium be the clunker that it was."

"It's not something that any of us thought would happen," senior offensive tackle Dan Skipper said. "It's not fun. It sucks."

Quarterback Austin Allen said Saturday he felt the loss to LSU was tougher to swallow than the Hogs' 56-3 loss at Auburn on Oct. 22.

"I would say that, just because it's senior day," he said. "I know how much the seniors have been through. We all wanted to send them out on top, and it didn't happen for them. It's just a sick feeling in our stomachs right now."

Bell practice

The Razorbacks will work with loud crowd noise this week to prepare for the incessant bell-ringing sure to be in store at Mississippi State on Saturday.

"We will try to maximize the effect that we have for our players on Saturday and make them very well aware of it," Bret Bielema said.

Extra points

• Arkansas will play an unranked team for the first time since Oct. 1 (Alcorn State), breaking a streak of five consecutive games in which the Hogs went 2-3.

• Arkansas has won nine consecutive games following a loss in SEC play since a 45-32 loss to Georgia on Oct. 18, 2014.

