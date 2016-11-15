Developer cleared for downtown North Little Rock plaza

North Little Rock aldermen gave a green light Monday night to a potential development in the city's downtown that would be the first piece of creating housing, shopping, offices and restaurants around a planned city plaza or town square.

The North Little Rock City Council agreed 8-0 on. a real estate development and option-to-purchase agreement of city-owned properties on Main Street between Sixth and Seventh streets with J. Chandler & Co. of Little Rock, headed by John Chandler.

The properties are a 55,182-square-foot lot next to the Rock Region Metro Trolley Barn and a 5,674-square-foot parcel on the north side of the planned plaza site -- a lot of about 28,700 square feet that the city owns between Fifth and Sixth streets. All properties are vacant.

Chandler will have 120 days, with an option for a 60-day extension, for a feasibility study, with the rights to buy the properties from the city at $11 per square foot. The city is allowed to retain developmental control for four years over "architectural appearance, size, proposed use, external improvements and the like," according to the contract. Work must commence within two years of the closing date, if the purchase goes forward.

"You will expect to see a plan coming back to you to approve," City Attorney Jason Carter told aldermen. "There is certainly a look and a feel that we want downtown."

The option to buy the city's property cost Chandler's company $100. The 60-day extension, if optioned, would require a nonrefundable $10,000 payment from the company to the city, but the money would go toward the final purchase price.

An office building that would possibly have retail on the ground floor and condominiums on an upper floor would be on the larger site, Mayor Joe Smith said last week. A restaurant with an outdoor dining area would be on the smaller site, he said.

Chandler was one of about 50 people who joined Smith on a tour of Sundance Square Plaza in downtown Fort Worth on Aug. 1. Smith has said he wants North Little Rock's downtown to have a smaller version of Sundance Square Plaza for residents and visitors to gather to shop, eat and relax.

Sundance Square Plaza has 55,000 square feet of space in the heart of the 35-block Sundance Square district of high-rise offices, restaurants, museums, art galleries, a music hall, hotels and shopping in Fort Worth's downtown. The plaza features jetted fountains, a cascading waterfall fountain and a mural of a cattle drive.

"He shares our vision and excitement about this development," Smith said to the City Council, referring to Chandler.

Smith has said previously that he has talked with developers of apartments and single-family housing who want to build behind the plaza site where the former Prime Quality Feeds mill was located. The city has to wait on Sprint Corp. to relocate fiber-optic cables beneath the property between Fourth and Seventh streets and Poplar and Magnolia streets. Sections of the property are owned by the city or a private corporation, but in August the City Council approved picking up the entire $80,000 expense for relocating the cables.

The City Council also voted early this year to pay $425,000 to remove a Union Pacific railroad spur from the same two properties before any development can go forward.

