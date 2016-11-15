Diamond Hogs announce 6 to signing class; more to come

— Arkansas has announced the signing of six baseball players, with more high school seniors expected to sign by the end of the week.

The Razorbacks' 2017 class is ranked No. 8 nationally by Perfect Game.

Players to officially sign letters of intent so far are outfielders Cole Turney of Richmond, Texas, and Benjamin McClain of Lee's Summit, Mo.; infielders Casey Martin of Lonoke and Jacob Nesbit of Coppell, Texas; right-handed pitcher Kole Ramage of Southlake, Texas; and catcher Canaan Smith of Rockwall, Texas.

Turney is the jewel of the class. He played in the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this year and is expected to be a high-round draft pick next June.

Other notable players who have verbally committed and are expected to sign are left-handed pitcher Hunter Milligan of Greenbrier; right-handed pitchers Jackson Rutledge of St. Louis and Zebulon Vermillion of Prairie Village, Kan.; outfielders Evan Hooper of Cabot, Heston Kjerstad of Amarillo, Texas, and Alerick Soularie of Humble, Texas; and infielder Bryce Bonnin of Baytown, Texas.

Arkansas is expected to sign at least 18 players in the early signing period.