Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 4:30 p.m.
Diamond Hogs announce 6 to signing class; more to come

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 4:14 p.m.

cole-turney-bats-during-the-2016-under-armour-all-american-game-on-saturday-july-23-2016-in-chicago

PHOTO BY UNDER ARMOUR BASEBALL

Cole Turney bats during the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game on Saturday, July 23, 2016, in Chicago.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has announced the signing of six baseball players, with more high school seniors expected to sign by the end of the week.

The Razorbacks' 2017 class is ranked No. 8 nationally by Perfect Game.

Players to officially sign letters of intent so far are outfielders Cole Turney of Richmond, Texas, and Benjamin McClain of Lee's Summit, Mo.; infielders Casey Martin of Lonoke and Jacob Nesbit of Coppell, Texas; right-handed pitcher Kole Ramage of Southlake, Texas; and catcher Canaan Smith of Rockwall, Texas.

Turney is the jewel of the class. He played in the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this year and is expected to be a high-round draft pick next June.

Other notable players who have verbally committed and are expected to sign are left-handed pitcher Hunter Milligan of Greenbrier; right-handed pitchers Jackson Rutledge of St. Louis and Zebulon Vermillion of Prairie Village, Kan.; outfielders Evan Hooper of Cabot, Heston Kjerstad of Amarillo, Texas, and Alerick Soularie of Humble, Texas; and infielder Bryce Bonnin of Baytown, Texas.

Arkansas is expected to sign at least 18 players in the early signing period.

Arkansas Online