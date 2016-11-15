Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 10:27 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.

in-this-june-10-2016-file-photo-dwayne-johnson-attends-the-premiere-of-his-film-central-intelligence-in-los-angeles

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP, FILE / RICHARD SHOTWELL

In this June 10, 2016 file photo, Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of his film, "Central Intelligence" in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK — Former WWE champ Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can add People's "Sexiest Man Alive" title to his list of accomplishments.

The wrestler-turned-actor was crowned this year's winner Tuesday morning. The 44-year-old told the magazine that the honor means he has "pretty much reached the pinnacle." Johnson is set to discuss his new status with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Tuesday.

Last year's winner was British soccer standout David Beckham. Other recent winners include Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine and Channing Tatum.

Johnson has lent his voice to a character in the animated Disney film Moana, which hits theaters next week.

