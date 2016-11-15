Family: Not all au pair opportunities are equal

Thousands of 18- to 26-year-old foreigners become au pairs annually under a 12-month State Department cultural-exchange program.

Many au pairs have wonderful, formative experiences, seeing much of the country and building lifelong relationships. But others say they have been subjected to mistreatment by host families or agencies.

Critics of the au pair program — including current and former participants, advocates for migrant and domestic workers, private lawyers and legal scholars — say au pairs are vulnerable to sexual harassment and assault, although few are willing to press charges, and only a handful have gone to court.

