Finalists named for Burlsworth Trophy

— Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Washington State quarterback Luke Falk are finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy for the second straight season.

Mayfield won the award in 2015 and could become the first two-time winner. Northwestern receiver Austin Carr is also a finalist this year.

The Burlsworth Trophy is in its seventh season and is presented to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on. This year's trophy will be presented Dec. 5 in Springdale.

The trophy is named for former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who became an all-American after beginning his career as a walk-on. Burlsworth was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the NFL Draft, but died 11 days later in a car accident near Harrison.