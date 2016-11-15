Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 1:32 p.m.
The Recruiting Guy

Hog WR commit Koilan Jackson's senior highlights

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Joe T. Robinson’s Kolian Jackson caught 5 passes for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Senators’ 47-18 victory over Fountain Lake on Friday night to earn the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Week.

Future Arkansas receiver Koilan Jackson has 55 receptions for 1,150 yards and 11 touchdowns thus far.

In 12 games, he had seven games of 100 yards receiving.

Jackson, 6-3, 210, 4.52 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Joe T. Robinson also has 34 carries for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns along with completing 4 of 6 passes for 65 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Defensively, he had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a pass breakup at safety.

The Senators will play Batesville Southside in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.

