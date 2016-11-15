Home /
House GOP nominates Ryan as speaker, with Trump's support
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Speaker Paul Ryan unanimously won his GOP colleagues' votes Tuesday for another term at the helm of the House. He told fellow Republicans he had President-elect Donald Trump's support and heralded "the dawn of a new, unified Republican government."
"It feels really good to say that actually," Ryan told reporters. "This will be a government focused on turning President-elect Trump's victory into real progress for the American people."
Meanwhile, House Democrats said Tuesday that they were delaying their own leadership elections set for Thursday until Nov. 30 to give lawmakers more time to process election results.
It's not clear whether the election delay might morph into a real challenge to Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. She has led House Democrats for more than 12 years.
As for Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican still has to win a floor vote for speaker in January, when all members of the House will cast ballots, including Democrats.
But he secured the nomination at a private GOP conference vote Tuesday afternoon with the strong backing of his fellow House Republicans, even though a few conservative dissenters pushed unsuccessfully to delay the balloting.
Republicans also backed California's Kevin McCarthy for majority leader and Steve Scalise of Louisiana for the No. 3 job of House whip.
mrcharles says... November 15, 2016 at 3:07 p.m.
See hard feelings can be forgiven. His past failures as a loser are overlooked in the politics as usual happenings. I expect this may be the big push to get rid of social security , medicare and medicaid as we know it. I expect with budget concerns it will be 20% of what is was in 4 years.
Bet Ryan has had a stress full week waiting on his fate. Probably deserves a good night sleep.
