Injury report: De'Andre Coley expected back this week

— Bret Bielema said safety De'Andre Coley is expected to return to practice today or Wednesday after being knocked out in the third quarter against LSU.

Coley knocked himself out with a huge hit on running back Derrius Guice late in the quarter. He was down on the turf for a while before receiving an ovation as he walked off the field.

"He was trying to get back in the game ... but obviously we kept him out until we could get full status on him," Bielema said.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim left the stadium with a walking boot on his right foot Saturday, but Bielema said he shouldn't have a problem being game ready this week.

Bielema added that he didn't think left guard Hjalte Froholdt would be ready by Saturday, but "he did a tremendous job during the course of the week to get back," and played against LSU.

The timetable for the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw (foot) now appears to be for bowl practices, Bielema said.

"I'm kind of reserved to the thought that if we can get him going in our bowl preparation," he said.