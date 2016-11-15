Home /
Jury begins deliberating sentence for Arkansan convicted in 6-year-old son's death
By Tracy Neal
BENTONVILLE — Seven women and five men must decide whether Mauricio Torres should die by lethal injection or spend the remainder of his life in prison.
Torres, 45, of Bella Vista was found guilty Monday of capital murder and first-degree battery. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
The jury began deliberating Tuesday on Torres’ punishments. He could be sentenced to death or life imprisonment without the benefit of parole for capital murder. Torres faced from five to 20 years in prison for the battery conviction.
Circuit Judge Brad Karren sent the jury from the courtroom at 11:01 a.m. to begin their deliberations.
Torres was found guilty of killing his 6-year-old son. Maurice Isaiah Torres died March 30, 2015, at a Bella Vista hospital. A medical examiner testified that the boy’s death was caused by a bacteria infection as result of being sodomized with a stick. The medical examiner also testified that chronic child abuse contributed to Isaiah’s death.
Pearl1975 says... November 15, 2016 at 12:37 p.m.
Too bad the jury can't give this POS a slow, painful death, like he gave his son. Lethal injection is too quick for him. Give him life without parole & let the other prisoners make a believer out of him. Hopefully they'll use a stick on him too!
mrcharles says... November 15, 2016 at 12:52 p.m.
Deliberations?
I did take a science class or so, perhaps a nanosecond would be sufficient in deliberations.
