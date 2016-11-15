Father guilty of murder in hot-car death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A Georgia man whose toddler son died in a hot car was found guilty of both malice and felony murder on Monday by a jury tasked with weighing a month of dueling testimony over whether the child's father left him to perish on purpose or made a fatal mistake.

Justin Ross Harris, 35, who showed little emotion as the verdict was read, had been on trial since Oct. 3 in the death of his son, Cooper.

The 22-month-old boy died after being left for hours in the back of Harris' SUV on June 18, 2014. Harris said he forgot to drop his son off at day care that morning and drove straight to his job as a web developer for Home Depot, not realizing Cooper was still in his car seat.

Soon afterward, investigators found evidence that Harris was having sexual relationships -- both online banter and in-person affairs -- with numerous women, including a prostitute and a teenager. Prosecutors charged Harris with malice murder, saying he intentionally killed his son in order to escape the responsibilities of family life.

Prosecutors argued Harris must have known Cooper was in the car. Harris told police he didn't notice Cooper until he left work for the day to go to a movie. The boy was dead, having sweltered in the car for about seven hours.

Harris was also charged with felony murder, which required no proof of intent to kill -- just that Cooper died as a result of his father committing the felony of cruelty to children. Malice murder carries a prison term of life with or without parole.

Results are in: Clinton winner in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. -- Democrat Hillary Clinton has won New Hampshire's four Electoral College votes.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump's campaign had until 5 p.m. Monday to seek a recount. His campaign did not do so, officially sealing Clinton's victory in the state on Tuesday.

Clinton won the small state by roughly 2,700 votes. That's less than 1 percent of the 732,000 ballots cast.

New Hampshire drew intense attention from the two campaigns in the final days before the election.

Clinton campaigned in the state two days before the election and sent President Barack Obama on her behalf the next day. Trump visited the state twice in the final five days.

Trump's edge in the Electoral College now stands at 290 to 232, with only Michigan still to be called by The Associated Press.

FBI reports hate crimes rose in 2015

ATLANTA -- Reported hate crimes against Muslims rose in 2015 to their highest number since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to FBI statistics released Monday.

Overall, the number of hate crimes reported by law enforcement agencies to the FBI increased 6.7 percent, from 5,479 incidents in 2014 to 5,850 last year.

The total for calendar year 2015 is far lower than the numbers seen in the early 2000s, but the report comes at a time of heightened tensions following the Nov. 8 presidential election. The reporting period included the terror attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, Calif., as well as Republican Donald Trump's call for a ban on all Muslims entering the U.S. All of those, however, did not occur until the final two months of the year.

Last year, there were 257 reported cases of anti-Muslim bias compared with 154 in 2014. The number of reported hate crimes against Muslims peaked at 481 in 2001.

According to the FBI report, the majority of hate crimes were motivated by bias against race or ethnicity. Of the 4,216 victims of a hate crime motivated by race or ethnicity, 52 percent were black, 18.7 percent were white and 9.3 percent were Hispanic or Latino. Crimes against Jews increased about 9 percent, while bias incidents involving sexual orientation were up 3.5 percent.

Corps: More study needed on pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday said it has finished a review of the disputed Dakota Access pipeline but wants more study and tribal input before deciding whether to allow it to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

The corps in July gave permission to pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners, but in September it said more analysis was warranted in the wake of American Indian concerns. The Standing Rock Sioux, whose reservation will be skirted by the $3.8 billion, four-state pipeline, says it threatens its drinking water and cultural sites.

The developer disputes that and said last week it is preparing to bore under the river.

Army Assistant Secretary Jo-Ellen Darcy said in a letter to company officials and tribal Chairman Dave Archambault that additional discussion is needed about potential conditions on an easement for the pipeline crossing that would reduce the risk of a spill.

The 1,200-mile pipeline is to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. The developer said it can finish the pipeline within 120 days of getting approval for the easement beneath Lake Oahe.

