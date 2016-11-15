Home /
Arkansas 30-year-old accused of trying to obtain child porn
This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.
A Maumelle man is accused of trying to obtain electronic files that contained child pornography, authorities said.
The Faulkner County sheriff’s office said in a news release that 30-year-old Grant Warren Harris communicated with an undercover investigator via emails and text messages after officials began investigating him June 21.
On Wednesday, Harris went to a location in Conway, where he was immediately apprehended by the sheriff’s office. During the ensuing interview, investigators spoke to him about his communications with authorities in which he “allegedly” solicited child porn, the release said.
Authorities took Harris’ cellphone as evidence, and he was charged with one count of child-porn possession.
The investigation is ongoing, and Harris is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Empirical1 says... November 15, 2016 at 12:37 p.m.
Addressing the wider issues beyond the allegations in this news report, scientific studies based on credible empirical evidence do not support the mass hysteria and moral panic that currently surrounds so-called "child pornography." According to several objective research reports, some of which are discussed in the essay linked below, the viewing of this material is most often harmless and does not always lead to behaviors which are currently considered to be criminal. Many – perhaps most - of those charged with possessing and viewing "child pornography" have never been involved with a child. Also, the conjecture that all "pornography" is photographed without consent is not borne out by empirical facts, and the concept that children are hurt every time their image is viewed simply is not rational – the child most likely never knows about such viewings. For an essay discussing this subject published in a reputable scientific journal, Google "Effects on Boy-Attracted Pedosexual Males of Viewing Boy Erotica"
Also, the conjecture that all "child pornography" subjects are unwilling "victims" is not supported by empirical facts, and the concept that children are hurt every time their image is viewed simply is not rational – the child most likely never knows about such viewings. Furthermore, there are no legitimate data supporting intrinsic harmfulness, and no credible pathway or mechanism for such harm has been demonstrated. For further discussion, Google "The Missing Mechanism of Harm"
For a free downloadable 94 page book on these issues which includes voluntary anonymous testimony from now grown former child "actors," Google "Beyond Hysteria"
