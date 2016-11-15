Arkansas 30-year-old accused of trying to obtain child porn

A Maumelle man is accused of trying to obtain electronic files that contained child pornography, authorities said.

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office said in a news release that 30-year-old Grant Warren Harris communicated with an undercover investigator via emails and text messages after officials began investigating him June 21.

On Wednesday, Harris went to a location in Conway, where he was immediately apprehended by the sheriff’s office. During the ensuing interview, investigators spoke to him about his communications with authorities in which he “allegedly” solicited child porn, the release said.

Authorities took Harris’ cellphone as evidence, and he was charged with one count of child-porn possession.

The investigation is ongoing, and Harris is scheduled to appear in court Monday.