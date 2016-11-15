• Since the finalization of her divorce with Donald Trump in 1992, Ivana Trump has hosted a dating reality show, written a self-help book on coping with divorce and even made a cameo in the 1996 comedy The First Wives Club, where she famously advised, "Don't get mad, get everything." Now, the president-elect's ex-wife wants to add another title to her resume: ambassador to the Czech Republic, where she was born in 1949 when the country was part of the former nation of Czechoslovakia. Ivana Trump, 67, suggested in an interview with the New York Post that her former husband should appoint her as the U.S. ambassador to her home county. She said she speaks Czech and is well known there -- and around the world. "I have written three books, and they were translated in 40 countries in 25 languages," she said. "I'm known by the name Ivana. I really did not need the name Trump." Donald Trump has already given positions to family members, naming daughter Ivanka, sons Eric and Donald Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner to the executive committee of his transition team. If appointed, Ivana Trump would replace the current U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Andy Schapiro, who has held the post since August 2014. The United States has sent an ambassador to the country since 1993, when Czechoslovakia split into Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

• Actor Brad Pitt made his first promotional appearance for a movie in China since reportedly being banned over a film about Tibet almost 20 years ago. He spent 40 minutes giving autographs to Chinese fans at an event in Shanghai on Monday and another 20 minutes at a tightly controlled media event promoting his latest movie. The Chinese government reportedly didn't like his 1997 film, Seven Years in Tibet, about an Austrian explorer's relationship with a young Dalai Lama, because of its portrayal of harsh Chinese rule in the Himalayan region. Reporters were not allowed to ask questions at Monday's event, held to publicize the World War II romantic thriller Allied. While public interest is high in his recent split from Angelina Jolie Pitt, a host instead only asked a string of questions about Allied. Pitt was able to visit China two years ago to accompany his then-partner, who was also on a publicity tour, but kept a very low profile. Allied debuts on Nov. 23 in China, the U.S. and some European and Asian countries.

