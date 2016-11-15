One person shot overnight in Hot Springs, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting early Tuesday in Hot Springs that injured one person, police said.

Hot Springs police said officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the 300 block of Skyview Terrace on a reported shooting. They found the unnamed victim with a gunshot wound to the lower torso.

Police don’t believe the injury is life threatening, and the victim was taken to an area hospital.

Cpl. Kirk Zaner, a spokesman for Hot Springs police, said detectives were still at the scene as of 9:50 a.m. and that more information could be released Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.