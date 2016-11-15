Home /
One person shot overnight in Hot Springs, police say
This article was published today at 9:47 a.m.
Authorities are investigating a shooting early Tuesday in Hot Springs that injured one person, police said.
Hot Springs police said officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the 300 block of Skyview Terrace on a reported shooting. They found the unnamed victim with a gunshot wound to the lower torso.
Police don’t believe the injury is life threatening, and the victim was taken to an area hospital.
Cpl. Kirk Zaner, a spokesman for Hot Springs police, said detectives were still at the scene as of 9:50 a.m. and that more information could be released Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: One person shot overnight in Hot Springs, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.