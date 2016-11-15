Police: Suspect in Little Rock homicide released without charges

Little Rock police said they have determined the shooter in Monday’s homicide but released that person without charges after reviewing the evidence.

Officers found the body of James Danthon Sparkman, 53, of Sweet Home at 7417 Vega Drive, police said in a news release. Earlier Monday, the Saline County sheriff’s office spoke to a person who reported a homicide in Little Rock. The sheriff’s office contacted Little Rock police, and officers talked to the witness, who led them to Sparkman’s body.

Police were called to the single-story house at 4:03 p.m., the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. A police spokesman said the shooting resulted from a domestic disturbance.

The release said officers took the suspected shooter to the homicide detectives' office, but the individual was released after investigators reviewed the evidence, witness accounts and the suspect’s own statements.

The release said the prosecutor’s office will review the case and decide whether to charge the shooter.

The death marked Little Rock’s 32nd homicide of the year.