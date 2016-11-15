DEAR ABBY: Relatives’ comings and goings leave their sister at a loss

Dear Abby: My older brother and son live with me. We are all adults, so we don’t need to ask each other’s permission before one of us leaves the house. I let them know where I’m going, who I’ll be with, and if I am likely to be out late. To me, this is common courtesy.

My brother and son say goodbye when they leave, but rarely volunteer any information about their plans. I hate to ask, because they are adults and it’s none of my business, but it just seems rude. If I wake up and they aren’t home, I worry. Am I right to expect them to tell me where they are going and if they will be late? — Annoyed Sister

Dear Annoyed: To expect to be told where your older brother and adult son are going and with whom seems like a lot of information to demand. However, being informed what time they will be back so you won’t think someone is breaking in not only would be thoughtful, but practical.

Dear Abby:I suffer from severe seasonal allergies. I have watery eyes and sneeze during January and February every year. As I struggle to get through my days as quietly as possible, every sneeze seemingly elicits a “God bless you” from some stranger.

Abby, I don’t need “blessings.” Calling attention to my difficulties, frankly, just annoys and embarrasses me. Can you please ask your readers to end this ancient, silly convention and let those of us with allergies suffer in peace? — Atchoo in Kansas

Dear Atchoo: No. The “God bless you” convention originated in the Middle Ages. People thought that when someone sneezed the soul left the body for a minute, and would be snatched by the devil if someone didn’t say “God bless you.” Those who say it today may be doing it because it has become a conditioned reflex, or to be polite. Accept the kind gesture and kwitchurbitchin.

Dear Abby: After becoming engaged recently, I was excited to ask my best friend to be my bridesmaid. However, her husband can’t stand the thought of her getting dolled up and walking down the aisle after the ceremony with another man.

I want to be respectful, but this just seems over the top. Their daughters will be flower girls. I don’t understand why this is an issue. This is breaking my heart. What’s a bride to do? — Respectful in Kentucky

Dear Respectful: Your friend’s husband appears to be insecure and controlling. Your next move should be to ask your friend how she plans to handle this — so that she and the girls can be replaced if necessary.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com