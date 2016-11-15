Romo: Prescott has 'earned the right' to be Cowboys' QB

FRISCO, Texas — Tony Romo says Dak Prescott has "earned the right" to take his job as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

In a five-minute prepared statement Tuesday, Romo described the difficulty of dealing with the news of the latest back injury to sideline him, and the 36-year-old reflected on his early days as an unheralded free agent trying to earn a job.

Romo quickly left the brief news conference after saying he wouldn't take questions following his statement.

With Prescott leading the way, the Cowboys (8-1) have the best record in the NFL after tying a franchise season record with eight straight wins. Romo broke a bone in his back in a preseason game.

Romo is expected to be Prescott's backup Sunday at home against Baltimore (5-4). It would be the first time Romo is active for a game since Thanksgiving last year.

