Home /
Romo: Prescott has 'earned the right' to be Cowboys' QB
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:21 p.m.
FRISCO, Texas — Tony Romo says Dak Prescott has "earned the right" to take his job as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.
In a five-minute prepared statement Tuesday, Romo described the difficulty of dealing with the news of the latest back injury to sideline him, and the 36-year-old reflected on his early days as an unheralded free agent trying to earn a job.
Romo quickly left the brief news conference after saying he wouldn't take questions following his statement.
With Prescott leading the way, the Cowboys (8-1) have the best record in the NFL after tying a franchise season record with eight straight wins. Romo broke a bone in his back in a preseason game.
Romo is expected to be Prescott's backup Sunday at home against Baltimore (5-4). It would be the first time Romo is active for a game since Thanksgiving last year.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Romo: Prescott has 'earned the right' to be Cowboys' QB
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.