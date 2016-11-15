Home /
School bus driver scolded for favoring Trump supporters
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A bus driver for an upstate New York school district is in trouble for allowing students who would have voted for Donald Trump to exit the vehicle before children who would've voted for Hillary Clinton.
The Canandaigua City School District said the incident occurred two days after Trump defeated Clinton in the presidential election.
Administrators say the bus driver held a mock election by asking elementary school students who they would have voted for last Tuesday. After a show of hands, the driver let the kids who said Trump get off the bus first.
Those who raised their hands for Clinton had to sit back down and wait until the other children got off.
After some parents complained, district officials said the bus driver will write a letter apologizing to everyone involved.
You must login to make comments.
bluelady says... November 15, 2016 at 12:33 p.m.
This is the problem with many trump supporters. Sheer stupidity and no understanding of democracy.
Pearl1975 says... November 15, 2016 at 12:38 p.m.
Go Trump!!
EDW says... November 15, 2016 at 1:21 p.m.
Really bluelady? Seems to me the protestors have no idea how democracy actually works. I agree he should not have done this, but your statement is blatantly false given who is protesting and refusing to accept the election results.
