Senior sendoff tough to stomach

— Bret Bielema said he felt bad for Arkansas' 19 seniors who endured a lopsided loss to LSU on their senior night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"These guys have been through a lot," Bielema said. "I think the part on Sunday that was really more aggravating for me than anything was to have those seniors' final memory in that stadium be the clunker that it was."

"It's not something that any of us thought would happen," senior offensive tackle Dan Skipper said. "It's not fun. It sucks."

Quarterback Austin Allen said Saturday he felt the loss to LSU was tougher to swallow than the Hogs' 56-3 loss at Auburn on Oct. 22.

"I would say that, just because it's senior day," he said. "I know how much the seniors have been through. We all wanted to send them out on top, and it didn't happen for them. It's just a sick feeling in our stomachs right now."