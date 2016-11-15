Home /
Senior sendoff tough to stomach
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 8:08 a.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
FAYETTEVILLE — Bret Bielema said he felt bad for Arkansas' 19 seniors who endured a lopsided loss to LSU on their senior night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
"These guys have been through a lot," Bielema said. "I think the part on Sunday that was really more aggravating for me than anything was to have those seniors' final memory in that stadium be the clunker that it was."
"It's not something that any of us thought would happen," senior offensive tackle Dan Skipper said. "It's not fun. It sucks."
Quarterback Austin Allen said Saturday he felt the loss to LSU was tougher to swallow than the Hogs' 56-3 loss at Auburn on Oct. 22.
"I would say that, just because it's senior day," he said. "I know how much the seniors have been through. We all wanted to send them out on top, and it didn't happen for them. It's just a sick feeling in our stomachs right now."
Jackabbott says... November 15, 2016 at 9:34 a.m.
Sad. Many of them should be very thankful to the UAF because they were just not SEC caliber players, yet, they in most cases gave the best they could. A couple of them are capable enough to go pro for a couple of years, the rest are not but if they studied and graduated they should have a decent future if they stay away from drugs.
As long as Hogs stick with their current AD and coaches we are going to see the same results year in and year out. Perhaps, like the Cubs, 108 years from now the Hogs will win a SEC title.
( permalink | suggest removal )
