Sheriff's office: Man arrested after traveling to Arkansas to have sex with child

An out-of-state man was arrested after traveling to Faulkner County late last month for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with a child, according to authorities.

An undercover investigator with the Faulkner County sheriff’s office began communicating Oct. 23 with Randy James Myers, 31, of Honeybrook, Pa., via an online chat room called “Incest Family Fun,” the agency said in a statement.

During those conversations, Myers sent 10 files showing sexually explicit conduct involving a child to the investigator.

Myers later made arrangements to travel from Bismarck, N.D., to Conway for the purpose of sex with someone he believed to be between the ages of 11 and 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested Oct. 29 at an undisclosed location in Faulkner County on 10 counts of distribution of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and one count of conspiracy to commit rape.

Found in Myers’ vehicle at the time of his arrest were a laptop, multiple cellphones, digital storage devices, a number of sex toys, condoms, lotions, lubricant, a ball gag, rope, restraints, diapers, a leash and a collar, the sheriff's office said.

Myers remained at the Faulkner County jail as of around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bail, records show.