Springdale man accused of rape

Johnson police arrested a Springdale man Tuesday after a teenager reported a sexual assault that happened earlier this month, according to a Johnson Police Department news release Tuesday.

Jerry Kidwell, 42, of 2116 Patti St. in Springdale was arrested in connection with rape. He was at the Washington County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond Tuesday, according to online jail logs.

The 18-year-old told police the incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 8, and identified Kidwell, the release shows.

No further information was available Tuesday. An affidavit was not available, according to the Police Department.

Kidwell previously was arrested by Fayetteville police in May after a woman said he entered her home and raped her, according to a police incident report. According to the report, a woman told police she awoke to a man she didn’t know raping her. Another man identified Kidwell and said he had driven Kidwell to the home, according to the report.

The case is ongoing, according to court records.

Johnson police detective Bob Selph confirmed in email Kidwell was the same man as the Kidwell arrested in the Fayetteville case.