West Little Rock crash backs up rush-hour traffic on I-630

State police and the Little Rock Fire Department are working an accident in west Little Rock that’s affecting rush-hour traffic on Interstate 630.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said a trooper was dispatched to I-630 and Shackleford Road, responding to a crash. A fire department official said a fire engine was also sent to the scene.

According to the Arkansas Online Traffic Map, I-630 saw significant delays as of 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.