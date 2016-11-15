Home /
West Little Rock crash backs up rush-hour traffic on I-630
This article was published today at 5:27 p.m.
State police and the Little Rock Fire Department are working an accident in west Little Rock that’s affecting rush-hour traffic on Interstate 630.
Bill Sadler, a spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said a trooper was dispatched to I-630 and Shackleford Road, responding to a crash. A fire department official said a fire engine was also sent to the scene.
According to the Arkansas Online Traffic Map, I-630 saw significant delays as of 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: West Little Rock crash backs up rush-hour traffic on I-630
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.