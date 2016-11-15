Suicide bombers kill 12 in 2 Iraqi cities

BAGHDAD -- Suicide bombers targeted two major cities in Iraq on Monday, striking security forces in the Sunni city of Fallujah and Shiite pilgrims in the holy city of Karbala in the country's south, killing at least six people in each attack.

The bombings come as Islamic State extremists attempt to repel government troops' advance on their stronghold in the northern city of Mosul. The Sunni militant group claimed responsibility for both bombings.

In Fallujah, the attack was carried out by two suicide car bombers in the city center -- the first such attacks since Iraqi forces in late June declared the city "fully liberated" of Islamic State militants after a monthlong operation aided by U.S.-led airstrikes.

Interior Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Saad Maan said one of the Fallujah bombers killed two policemen and wounded 17 people, including nine civilians.

"They hit a security checkpoint," he said, adding that traffic had been heavy in the area and about 10 vehicles, including an ambulance, were damaged. The second bomber killed four people, including two policemen.

The Islamic State posted videos online of the bombers before the attack, their faces masked and brandishing assault-style rifles. Fallujah was the first Iraqi city to fall to the Islamic State, in January 2014. Since the militants were driven out, families have begun returning to the city 40 miles west of Baghdad.

Earlier Monday, a suicide bombing targeted the sacred Shiite city of Karbala, killing at least six civilians in the second attack claimed by the Islamic State.

According to Maan, six suicide bombers tried to sneak into Karbala from its western outskirts but security forces detected and killed five of them. The sixth attacker broke into a house in the city's Ayn al-Tamer neighborhood, where he detonated his suicide vest, killing six people and wounding another six, Maan said.

The attack came as hundreds of thousands of faithful Shiites have been walking to Karbala to commemorate the seventh-century death of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson and an iconic Shiite martyr. The city, where Imam Hussein and his brother are buried, is about 55 miles south of Baghdad. On Sunday, pilgrims are expected to converge on the city for the climax of a 40-day mourning period, known as al-Arbaeen.

In an online statement, the Islamic State said it targeted "polytheists ... in filthy Karbala." It put the number of the suicide bombers at five, saying they clashed for hours with the security forces and set off their explosives consecutively when they ran out ammunition.

The militants often exaggerate their claims. The Associated Press could not verify the authenticity of the statement, but it was posted on a militant website commonly used by the extremist group.

Like other Sunni extremist groups, the Islamic State considers the Shiites heretics and has frequently targeted Shiite civilians and places of worship.

"We are walking all these long distances, we are not afraid of terrorists, we are not afraid of Daesh," said 56-year-old pilgrim Sattar Hussein, using an Arabic acronym to refer to the Islamic State. "We are not afraid of anyone who defames Islam. And especially those who are targeting the al-Arbaeen."

Wearing a black traditional Arab dress, Hussein was among hundreds of people leaving Baghdad on foot to head to Karbala under tight security measures. Some of the marchers carried religious flags, including some with a portrait depicting Imam Hussein, as security forces set up checkpoints to search them.

In southern Iraq's Shiite heartland, Karbala is far from Mosul, where a massive Iraqi military operation -- begun last month and backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and paramilitary militias -- is underway to free the city, Iraq's second-largest, from the Islamic State.

A U.N. spokesman said Monday that more than 54,000 people have fled their homes as a result of the Iraqi military operation to retake Mosul. Farhan Haq said that number represented an increase of 6,600 people since four days ago.

About three-fourths of the displaced people are being sheltered in camps set up by the U.N. and its humanitarian partners, and one-fourth are being housed in host communities, Haq said.

He added that the World Food Program has provided food assistance to more than 100,000 people fleeing the conflict, including a distribution to 25,000 people Sunday in Gogjali, the first neighborhood retaken inside Mosul.

On Sunday, a wave of attacks in and around Baghdad killed at least 23 people and wounded 70 others. Many of the assaults targeted Shiite pilgrims walking to Karbala.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Astor of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/15/2016