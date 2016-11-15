Two ex-workers allege discrimination by Wal-Mart, say supervisors called them 'gangstas'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Two former security workers at a Rhode Island Wal-Mart say in federal lawsuits filed against the retailer that they were victims of racial discrimination.

Robert McCutcheon and James Braddock worked as "asset protection associates" at the Providence store. They tell The Providence Journal that they loved their jobs, and saw room for advancement and long-term careers.

The men, who are both black, allege they were called "gangstas" by their supervisors, subjected to racial stereotypes, sent into largely minority neighborhoods to retrieve shopping carts, and denied promotions based on race.

They are seeking unspecified damages and are asking the court to find Wal-Mart in violation of state fair employment laws and the Rhode Island Civil Rights Act.

A Wal-Mart spokesman said the company denies the allegations and does not tolerate discrimination.