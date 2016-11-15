Home /
Utah high school under lockdown after stabbing
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
OREM, Utah — A Utah high school is under lockdown while police investigate at least one stabbing and possibly more.
Police in Orem say they responded to the scene at Mountain View High School north of Provo at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
KSL-TV reported that a suspect is in custody.
No details have been released about how many people were stabbed or the seriousness of any injuries.
It's not known if any students were involved.
Police say the school remains under lockdown until further notice.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Utah high school under lockdown after stabbing
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.