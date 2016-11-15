Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 10:31 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Utah high school under lockdown after stabbing

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.

OREM, Utah — A Utah high school is under lockdown while police investigate at least one stabbing and possibly more.

Police in Orem say they responded to the scene at Mountain View High School north of Provo at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

KSL-TV reported that a suspect is in custody.

No details have been released about how many people were stabbed or the seriousness of any injuries.

It's not known if any students were involved.

Police say the school remains under lockdown until further notice.

