Workers moving new Broadway Bridge arch into position

A construction company worked Tuesday to float the first arch of the new Broadway Bridge toward its permanent position.

This initial phase of implementing the new span, which was set to begin at 8 a.m., got a later start because of prolonged safety meetings with crew-members and the tugboat captain, said Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department spokesman Danny Straessle.

[WATCH LIVE: Watch the span moved into position as it happens]

The arch began moving about 12:30 p.m.

The goal is to have what will be the bridge's north arch in its approximate new location before the sun goes down, at which point workers from Massman Construction Co. will “delicately jack it into place,” Straessle said.

The steel arch is propped up on yellow falsework towers, which stand atop floating barges parked at the north shore of the river, said a state highway official. Cranes, using winches attached to the structure, will pull it through the waterway to rest between two existing cement piers jutting out of the river.

The margin for error is slim — there's only a half inch of tolerable wiggle room on either side of the the more-than 4 million pound arch, the official said. Once in place, water is pumped inside the barges to sink them slightly, and the span is welded to existing bearings and bolted to concrete.

Jeff Sears, a pedestrian on the Main Street Bridge, said he's been watching the progress from his nearby home in Argenta and was impressed with how tough a fight the original Broadway Bridge put up by refusing to collapse on time last month. It took nearly five hours from when explosives were detonated to when the steel archway actually fell into the water.

Still, it was time for the old to be swapped out for the new, Sears said. He took up rowing in July and often floated underneath the span as he traversed the river with his teammates. And when they would look up, Sears said, they'd see chunks of missing pieces pockmarking the bottom of the bridge.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.