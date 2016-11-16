2 more arrested on murder charges in fatal shooting of Arkansas man, police say

Two more people are now being held in the death of an Osceola man at his northeast Arkansas home in October, according to police.

Osceola Police Chief David Gladden said Wednesday that Ashton Clark, 20, of Osceola and Shakur Bingham, 21, of Osceola were arrested this week, each on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 28-year-old John Williams.

Two others — 17-year-old Osceola teens Zebarious Hawkins and Harold Weeden — were also arrested on similar charges in Williams' slaying, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Williams was found shot in the back Oct. 12 at his home in the Mississippi County town of Parkway. He was later pronounced dead at the residence.

Witnesses reported seeing two people leaving the home after the shooting, and someone provided video of two people chasing Williams before the gunfire, according to the newspaper.

Gladden said all four arrested in his death are being held at the Mississippi County jail without bail.