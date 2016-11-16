5 states get $370M for spill recovery

NEW ORLEANS -- The five Gulf states are getting nearly $370 million for 24 projects to restore natural resources damaged by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced Tuesday.

Louisiana is receiving $245 million from a fund set up to oversee criminal penalties from the spill -- about two-thirds of the total, Tanner Johnson, a director of the fund, said after a news conference in New Orleans to discuss Louisiana's share.

Alabama is getting $63 million, Florida $32 million, Mississippi $16 million and Texas nearly $12 million, according to a news release.

Johnson said British Petroleum PLC and other defendants will make two more payments totaling about $1 billion by Jan. 30, 2018.

The oil spill, one of the largest environmental disasters in history, began April 20, 2010, with an offshore rig explosion and fire. Millions of barrels of oil leaked into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 days after the explosion. BP, which was found primarily responsible for the spill, has paid billions in cleanup costs, settlements and penalties.

This is the fourth and largest round of grants so far from the foundation, which has one of the smallest pots of money resulting from the BP spill in the Gulf. It will get a total of $2.5 billion over five years for projects aimed at repairing the oil spill's harm to the Gulf states' natural resources.

The largest chunk, $8.1 billion, will be parceled out under the Natural Resource Damage Assessment program, which evaluates and restores resources affected by oil spills, hazardous waste sites and vessel groundings.

The states will receive a total of $5.3 billion under the federal Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act -- known as the RESTORE Act -- which set up a trust fund to get 80 percent of water pollution penalties paid after July 2012.

The foundation's grants totaled about $100 million in each of the first two years and more than $80 million last year.

Louisiana's five grants include about $100 million in engineering and design money for two major projects to divert sediment from the Mississippi River to create new wetlands.

Six projects in Alabama include buying and restoring significant coastal habitats.

Four projects in Florida include continuing fisheries monitoring as well as improving the ability to respond to sea turtle stranding.

Mississippi is getting money for two projects -- expanding a program to monitor and help coastal birds, and one to protect marine mammals and sea turtles.

A Section on 11/16/2016