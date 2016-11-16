Arkansas driver, 88, dies in collision at highway intersection

An Arkansas woman died after a collision in Madison County Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Jessie Owens, 88, of Fayetteville was stopped in a 2012 Honda on U.S. 412B at an intersection with U.S. 412 near Hindsville around 5:23 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Honda then attempted to cross into the westbound lane of U.S. 412, and the side of the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet heading east on the highway, officials said.

Owens suffered fatal injuries.

The Chevrolet's driver, 68-year-old Bob Massey, and passenger, 67-year-old Sarah J. Deskin, both of Rogers, were injured in the wreck, police said. At least one of the injured was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, police said.

Owens' death is the 474th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.