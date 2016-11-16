Abortion clinic 2nd for Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Planned Parenthood opened an abortion clinic in the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday, becoming the second provider in the past two months to open one in or near Oklahoma’s largest city.

The new Planned Parenthood Great Plains clinic is in Warr Acres, a suburban enclave in the northwestern Oklahoma City metro area. Although Planned Parenthood operates several health clinics in Oklahoma, the new facility is the first that will offer abortion services.

A Kansas-based foundation, Trust Women, opened an abortion clinic on the city’s south side in September, becoming the first new abortion provider in the state in 40 years.