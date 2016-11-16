Home /
Arkansas high school student accused of groping classmate, arrested
A 19-year-old student faces a sexual-assault charge after a classmate told authorities she was groped in the stairwell of an Arkansas high school.
Carlos Steve Contreras of Russellville was arrested after the victim, a 17-year-old girl, reported Oct. 6 that she was touched repeatedly on her breast and held against her will, the affidavit states.
A resource officer at Russellville High School obtained security footage from the area of the reported assault and was able to corroborate the victim’s account, according to the filing in Pope County Circuit Court.
That video also showed Contreras refusing to let the teenage girl leave, the officer said.
Jail records show Contreras was booked Monday into the Pope County jail and released later that day on $7,500 bail.
Contreras has since been expelled, said Ashley Snellenberger, a spokesman for the Russellville School District.
Another student reportedly at the scene, whose name is being withheld pending formal charges, has also been expelled, Snellenberger said.
A charge of second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony, carries a maximum penalty of five to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and a fine of up to $15,000.
Tigermule says... November 16, 2016 at 3:08 p.m.
Let the girl's father have a go at the jerk first, then prosecute to fullest extent
