Police: Driver killed in head-on collision while trying to pass on Arkansas highway

An Arkansas man died Tuesday morning after his BMW collided with two other vehicles on a state highway, authorities said.

Randall Studyvin, 62, of Greenwood was heading north on Arkansas 59 in a 2007 BMW around 6:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The BMW attempted to pass a 2015 Chevrolet traveling the same direction and crashed head-on into a 2000 Chevrolet in the southbound lane of the highway, officials said.

The BMW then spun around and struck the 2015 Chevrolet on the driver's side, police said.

The driver of the 2000 Chevrolet, 55-year-old Tracy Barrett of Van Buren, was injured and taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith.

The report didn't indicate the precise location of the wreck. It said it happened in Crawford County.

Conditions were said to be foggy at the time of the wreck.

Studyvin's death is the 472nd on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.