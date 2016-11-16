Arkansas teen fatally struck while riding on scooter

An Arkansas teen was killed Tuesday when the motor scooter he was riding on was struck by another vehicle in Fayetteville, authorities said.

Grant McCoy White, 19, of Fayetteville was a passenger on a 2014 Bintelli Edge motor scooter that was heading west on West Wedington Drive toward an intersection with North Fieldstone Avenue, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

As White neared the intersection around 9:40 p.m., a 2008 Nissan Sentra started to turn from North Fieldstone Avenue onto West Wedington Drive and struck the scooter, officials said.

Another rider who was operating the scooter, a male minor of Fayetteville, was injured in the wreck and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, officials said.

White's death is the 473rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.