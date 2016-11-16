Home /
Arkansas Ten Commandments statue advances to public hearing
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:21 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A plan to build a monument to the Ten Commandments at the Arkansas state Capitol has advanced, with a state panel voting the proposal can now face a public hearing.
A subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Wednesday found the application for the privately funded monument is sufficient and the state can now hold a hearing to gather public comments on the plan. A spokesman for the secretary of state's office said a time and place for the hearing has not been set yet.
Lawmakers last year approved a measure requiring the state to allow the monument on Capitol grounds.
The subcommittee will make its recommendation to the full commission after the public comment hearing is held.
