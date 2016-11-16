Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 1:30 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Drug prices don't budge even after pressure from Congress

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.

file-in-this-wednesday-sept-21-2016-file-photo-mylan-ceo-heather-bresch-right-and-dr-doug-throckmorton-deputy-director-center-for-drug-evaluation-and-research-food-and-drug-administration-fda-are-sworn-in-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-prior-to-testifying-before-the-house-oversight-committee-hearing-on-epipen-price-increases-bresch-defended-the-cost-for-life-saving-epipens-signaling-the-company-has-no-plans-to-lower-prices-despite-a-public-outcry-and-questions-from-skeptical-lawmakers-ap-photopablo-martinez-monsivais

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch, right, and Dr. Doug Throckmorton, deputy director, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, prior to testifying before the House Oversight Committee hearing on EpiPen price increases. Bresch defended the cost for life-saving EpiPens, signaling the company has no plans to lower prices despite a public outcry and questions from skeptical lawmakers. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — Congress's routine of publicly shaming drug company executives over high prices works no better than a placebo: It may make some people feel better, but it doesn't treat the problem.

In the last two years, House and Senate committees issued more than a dozen subpoenas to price-hiking drugmakers, collecting hundreds of thousands of documents and berating executives for more than 16 hours of public hearings.

But a review by The Associated Press of the list prices of nearly 30 brand-name medications and generic versions targeted by congressional investigators shows most haven't budged since coming under federal scrutiny, according to figures from Truven Health Analytics.

"These companies have made clear that they are not going to change course on their own — they will keep bilking the American people for all they can unless Congress acts," said Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, the ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Unlike most countries, the U.S. doesn't regulate drug prices. That means drugmakers, like other businesses, are largely free to set prices as high as the market will bear.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Drug prices don't budge even after pressure from Congress

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

hah406 says... November 16, 2016 at 11:33 a.m.

Change the law and let CMS negotiate drug prices like every other country does, and costs will drop dramatically for all of us.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online