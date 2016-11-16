Home /
Drug prices don't budge even after pressure from Congress
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Congress's routine of publicly shaming drug company executives over high prices works no better than a placebo: It may make some people feel better, but it doesn't treat the problem.
In the last two years, House and Senate committees issued more than a dozen subpoenas to price-hiking drugmakers, collecting hundreds of thousands of documents and berating executives for more than 16 hours of public hearings.
But a review by The Associated Press of the list prices of nearly 30 brand-name medications and generic versions targeted by congressional investigators shows most haven't budged since coming under federal scrutiny, according to figures from Truven Health Analytics.
"These companies have made clear that they are not going to change course on their own — they will keep bilking the American people for all they can unless Congress acts," said Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, the ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
Unlike most countries, the U.S. doesn't regulate drug prices. That means drugmakers, like other businesses, are largely free to set prices as high as the market will bear.
hah406 says... November 16, 2016 at 11:33 a.m.
Change the law and let CMS negotiate drug prices like every other country does, and costs will drop dramatically for all of us.
