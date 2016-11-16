Early sign-ups for health care law are steady, but no surge seen

WASHINGTON — A little more than 1 million people renewed health coverage or signed up for the first time through HealthCare.gov around the start of open enrollment, which coincided with a GOP election sweep that's likely to scramble President Barack Obama's signature law.

The figures released Wednesday by the Obama administration represent steady sign-ups but no enrollment surge so far.

The overall number is fairly comparable to early sign-ups last year, but the share of new customers is down. They accounted for 24 percent of the total so far this year, compared with 34 percent in the first two weeks of last year's open enrollment season. Nearly 1.1 million people had enrolled last year by about the same time.

The 2017 early sign-up figures are for Nov. 1-12, while the closest numbers from last year cover a full two weeks.

Even before the election that put Republicans in charge, the health care law was facing strong headwinds in 2017. The remaining uninsured are harder to reach and persuade. Premiums for a standard plan are going up an average of 25 percent in the 39 states served by HealthCare.gov, and insurer exits have left about one-third of U.S. counties with only one carrier.

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress are pledging to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, although it has reduced the nation's uninsured rate to a historic low of about 9 percent.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.