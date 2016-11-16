Greenbrier pitcher signs with Razorbacks

Greenbrier senior Hunter Milligan has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball with the University of Arkansas.

The 6-4 left-handed pitcher compiled a 4-2 record and a 1.20 earned run average for the Panthers as a junior last season. He struck out 80 batters in 53 innings.

Milligan verbally committed to Mississippi State prior to his junior season, but switched his commitment to Arkansas earlier this year after the Razorbacks hired Wes Johnson as pitching coach. Johnson previously held the same role at Mississippi State.

Milligan is rated the No. 2 prospect in Arkansas in the class of 2017, according to PrepBaseballReport.com. The Razorbacks have also signed the state's top prospect, shortstop Casey Martin of Lonoke.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.