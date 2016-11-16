Judge tosses man's suit against casino accusing resort of too many free drinks

EASTON, Pa. — A judge has thrown out a man's lawsuit accusing a Pennsylvania casino of serving him too many free drinks before he beat his girlfriend, an assault for which he spent four years in prison.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reported that Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli ruled midway through the trial Wednesday that 31-year-old Nicholas Mullins had no one to blame but himself.

Mullins is still on probation for the January 2012 assault on his girlfriend inside their hotel room at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem. The casino said Mullin was solely to blame.

Defense attorney Stuart Niemtzow said his client was also injured, and he wound up in jail and now can't find a job after his guilty plea to aggravated assault. He vowed to appeal the ruling.