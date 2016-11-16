Man shot in legs while walking in Little Rock dies from injuries

A 42-year-old man who was shot Saturday night while walking on John Barrow Road has died from his injuries, the Little Rock Police Department reported Tuesday night.

Gary Jackson of Little Rock was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in his legs, police said. Officers were called to area of 2601 John Barrow Road about 10:55 p.m. and found Jackson, according to a report.

Jackson told police an unknown black male pulled up in a green car and asked him where he was from. The man shot Jackson in the legs after he replied "John Barrow," he told police.

According to the report, Jackson did not know the gunman.

Homicide detectives were notified Tuesday that Jackson had died from wounds, according to the report.

The slaying is Little Rock's 34th reported homicide on the year.

Metro on 11/16/2016