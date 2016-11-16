Man slain in downtown Little Rock

A shooting Tuesday outside a downtown Little Rock detail shop just east of Interstate 30 left one person dead and another injured, police said.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve McClanahan said officers were called to a report of a shooting shortly before 1 p.m. at Hines Detail at 815 E. Capitol Ave. near the Clinton Presidential Center.

At the scene, two victims were found -- a black male shot in the leg with injuries described as not life-threatening and a white male struck in the upper torso.

The white male was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead later Tuesday afternoon, police said. His death marks the 33rd homicide in Little Rock this year and the second in 24 hours.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: 2016 Little Rock homicides]

The victims' ages and identities were not immediately disclosed.

Investigators were still at the detail shop at 2:30 p.m., marking evidence and speaking with multiple witnesses.

McClanahan said a witness who initially reported the shooting was taken to the department's 12th Street substation to provide more information.

The shooter, described as a black woman in her early- to mid-20s, is believed to have fled the scene with someone else in a "maroon sedan," he said.

McClanahan said the woman reportedly shot the black male first in the parking lot before shooting the white male as he exited a car.

More information regarding the shooter and vehicle was not immediately available.

Kevin O'Rourke, owner of Xtreme Imaging a block away from the shooting scene, said he was at his desk Tuesday afternoon when he heard multiple shots coming from down the street.

He went to the door to see what was happening and heard two more shots and saw a group of women running away in fear.

Police had cordoned off a block from East Sixth Street to East Capitol Avenue on Collins Street on Tuesday afternoon.

McClanahan called the daytime shooting in the city's downtown area "rare."

"You don't get a lot of shootings like this, especially when more than one person was shot," he said. "And with it being a business, my first inclination was robbery."

But McClanahan said at this point in the investigation, the shooting is not believed to have resulted from a robbery.

