Mike Anderson, players preview UT-Arlington

— Mike Anderson and players preview the Razorbacks' upcoming game with UT-Arlington.

Mike Anderson

— UT-Arlington is a very talented team that returns all five starters and its sixth man. Their best player, a 6-9 forward, is on the radar for NBA scouts. They have a few really good guards who can score.

– Would love to bottle up the first half against Southern Illinois, but knows that won't happen (shooting-wise). The eruption was keyed by multiple stops and players were stepping into shots in transition. Created turnovers. That's the recipe.

— Got better on the glass, which was important.

— C.J. Jones showed what he can bring to the basketball team. He can stretch the defense and is athletic. He's one way in practice and brings the same mindset to games as far as shooting the ball and being a scorer.

— The guards rebounded better against Southern Illinois.

— Multiple guys can push the ball down the floor and the ball is moving, leading to great shots that players are knocking down. The shooting is good, but they're attacking the basket first, which is good.

— The 10 practices in August and trip to Spain helped. There are players who are gym rats who have good basketball IQ, which has helped the start.

— Sharing the ball as well as they have is the recipe for success. When there are multiple players who can score, it makes a big difference. Moses Kingsley can finish down low. Trey Thompson has been a threat. Arlando Cook was good in the open court.

— UT-Arlington is a fast, pressing team that likes to get up and down the court. They'll run man-to-man, 2-2-1, 1-2-2.

— Didn't know Barry Hinson was going to talk about the fans. Thinks Hinson feels this team is comparable to ones that he saw when Nolan Richardson was here, which was why he was surprised. Coaches are basketball fans and want to experience atmosphere at tradition-rich places.

— UT-Arlington is like Fort Wayne in that its players are seasoned and won't get rattled. They have some star power, but Hogs have to limit them and make it to where no one has a massive game.

— Anton Beard was very productive in his 17 minutes. Didn't score, but assisted and played good defense.

— Moses Kingsley probably could've had a triple-double if he'd played 28 minutes.

— Kingsley and Manny Watkins are Arkansas' team captains. Mike Anderson chose one and the team chose the other. It's Kingsley's birthday.

Manny Watkins, Moses Kingsley

— MW: Being a captain is a great honor. It shows that they're doing the right things on and off the court.

— MK: We work hard to protect the team and do what we can to help the team win.

— MW: Coach Anderson gives the player who rebounds the freedom to take a dribble or two instead of finding the point guard. Everyone is running and their goal is to get fast, easy buckets.

— MK: We get fast-break points because we get defensive stops. That's the key.

— MK: Coach Anderson has been emphasizing that when he goes to help and contest a shot, the guards have to help rebound.

— MW: On Hinson's speech: I saw it. I can't tell because it's loud to me whoever comes to the games. You want 20,000 every night, but that's not realistic. For the people who come, I want to put on a show.

— MW: All the teams are good in college basketball in this day and age. Hogs need to do what they do.

— MW: When you win, that's what brings people to games. We just have to take care of what we can control, play fun basketball and win games. The fans will take care of the rest.

— MW on the state of high school basketball in Arkansas: Arkansas basketball is really good. I had the luxury of playing in two states. Played in Missouri too. Arkansas basketball was a lot more challenging from top to bottom with the players it has. It made him a better player. It's a really good state for basketball.