• Former WWE champ Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can add People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" title to his list of accomplishments. The wrestler-turned-actor was crowned this year's winner Tuesday. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he is one of the largest men ever chosen by the magazine. The 44-year-old told the magazine that the honor means he has "pretty much reached the pinnacle." Last year's winner was former British soccer standout David Beckham. Other recent winners include Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine and Channing Tatum. Johnson has lent his voice to a character in the animated Disney film Moana, which hits theaters next week. He will also co-star in the eighth film of the Fast and the Furious franchise next year as well as in a new Jumanji film. He has been chronicling daily the filming process of that movie on his Instagram account, which has nearly 70 million followers. Johnson told the magazine: "I'm not quite too sure where we go from here. I've done it all; this is it." In Johnson, the magazine chose its first actor of Samoan heritage. Johnson, the father of two girls -- Simone, 15, and Jasmine, 11 months -- became famous in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a performer with World Wrestling Entertainment. He turned toward Hollywood and found success with films like The Mummy Returns (2001) and a spinoff, The Scorpion King (2002). He joined the Fast and the Furious franchise in 2011 for its fifth film. This year, according to Forbes magazine, he became the world's highest-paid actor.

• The Kardashian clan might be getting serious about taking a step back from social media. Kendall Jenner's Instagram account vanished over the weekend, but her 68 million followers on the picture-sharing app can still keep up with her comings and goings via her Facebook and Twitter accounts. Jenner is the 21-year-old half-sister of Kim Kardashian, who has largely disappeared from social media since being held up at gunpoint in her Paris hotel in a jewelry heist last month. Khloe Kardashian called the robbery "a wake-up call" for the family. Jenner also encountered a scary situation earlier this year. A 26-year-old man was convicted last month of trespassing at Jenner's Hollywood Hills home in August. Jenner testified that she was frightened when the man followed her car into her driveway.

A Section on 11/16/2016