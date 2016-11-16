Airline hand slain at Oklahoma hub

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 52-year-old Southwest Airlines employee was shot at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport on Tuesday, prompting city officials to close the airport and order people inside a sprawling terminal to seek shelter. The man later died, police said.

Oklahoma City police identified the victim as Michael Winchester. Police Capt. Paco Balderrama said Winchester was working at the time and that police have not determined a motive for the shooting, which they believe was an isolated incident.

The suspect was later found dead in a pickup in a public parking garage overlooking the scene. Police said the suspect appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Winchester, whose address is listed as being in Washington, Okla., about 35 miles south of the airport, was a former University of Oklahoma football player whose son James is a player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

3 more sentenced in aid-to-ISIS case

MINNEAPOLIS — Three men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for plotting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group, as a federal judge concluded the second day of sentencings in a case that shined a light on terror recruiting in the state.

Adnan Farah, 20, and Hanad Musse, 21, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Hamza Ahmed, 21, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for that count and another count of financial aid fraud. All three were also given at least 20 years of supervised release.

They are among nine men in Minnesota’s large Somali community who prosecutors say were part of a group of friends who inspired and recruited one another to join the militant group.

Their sentencings come a day after three co-defendants were sentenced, including two who cooperated with authorities and were given lighter penalties.

Three men who were convicted on a more serious charge of conspiracy to commit murder outside the U.S. will be sentenced today.

5 pupils stabbed; Utah teen arrested

OREM, Utah — Five students were stabbed inside the boys’ locker room of their Utah high school Tuesday and a 16-year-old student was taken into custody after school workers risked their lives to box him into a corner, police said.

The suspect, a straight-A student with no record of disciplinary problems, stabbed himself in the neck at Mountain View High School before he was subdued with a stun gun by an officer working at the school, said Gary Giles, the police chief in the small city of Orem, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The assailant used a knife with a 3-inch blade to attack the five victims, Giles said.

School district spokesman Kimberly Bird said the suspect was a new student who had previously been homeschooled.

All of the victims were stabbed at least once and were being treated for neck and torso injuries at local hospitals. Their conditions ranged from critical to fair, Orem police Lt. Craig Martinez said. The suspect was also hospitalized.