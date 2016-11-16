Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 16, 2016, 1:26 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police seek missing Arkansas woman, 18-month-old daughter

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:10 p.m.

carol-elaine-davidson-35-and-her-18-month-old-daughter-rosemary-davidson

PHOTO BY CITY OF SILOAM SPRINGS

Carol Elaine Davidson, 35, and her 18-month-old daughter Rosemary Davidson

A Northwest Arkansas woman and her 18-month-old daughter are sought after the two were last seen Friday in Siloam Springs, according to police.

In a statement, authorities said Carol Elaine Davidson, 35, and her child, Rosemary, may have been in in the Lookout Tower Road area east of Siloam Springs early Sunday.

A vehicle Davidson was driving was found, but she and her daughter were not inside or nearby, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118.

